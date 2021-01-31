Sir Tom Moore admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Beloved UK figure Captain Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, after being treated for pneumonia.

Moore, who captured the country’s heart by raising more than £30m for charity by doing laps around his garden, was admitted to hospital today and is not in intensive care.

Moore’s daughter gave the update this evening on the 100-year-old’s Twitter account.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19,” the tweet read.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.

“He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.”