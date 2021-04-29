Sir Simon Stevens to quit as NHS England chief executive

NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens will step down from at the end of July after seven years in the role.

The NHS put out a statement today about Stevens’ departure, while Downing Street said shortly after that he will be given a peerage.

Number 10 said: “The Queen has been pleased to confer a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Sir Simon Stevens, upon him stepping down as chief executive of NHS England.”

Commenting on his departure, Stevens said that joining the health service in his twenties was “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made”.

“The people of this country have rightly recognised the extraordinary service of NHS staff during this terrible pandemic, as well as the success of our Covid vaccination deployment,” he said.

“As the pandemic recedes in this country, the NHS’s track record in advancing medical progress in a way that works for everyone rightly continues to inspire young people to join one of the greatest causes – health and high quality care for all, now and for future generations.”

Boris Johnson said Stevens had led the NHS “with great distinction”.

“I want to thank him for his dedicated service throughout – but especially when facing the extraordinary pressures of the past year, and for his huge contribution to our vaccine rollout,” he said.