Sir Keir Starmer calls on PM to urge Trump to 'respect human rights'

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to urge the US and President Donald Trump “to respect human rights” following the death of George Floyd.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Labour leader said the UK “must be ready to stand together with those who seek to tackle the injustice and inequality that remains within all our societies”.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: Coronavirus roadmap ‘needs clear directions’

Floyd, an African American man, died after a white policeman held him down with a knee into his neck in Minneapolis. His death has sparked days of protest across cities in the US, as well as in Paris and London.

Sir Keir wrote: “In the House of Commons yesterday, I raised my shock and anger at the killing of George Floyd and the response of US authorities to the peaceful protests.”

“This has shone a spotlight on the racism, discrimination and injustice experienced by those from black and minority ethnic communities in the US and across the world.”

Starmer went on to say: “I welcome that you shared some of the concerns I raised with you and want to use this opportunity to explore what the British Government is doing to urge the United States and President Trump to respect human rights and the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest.”

“I am sure that you share my strongly held belief that the UK has a moral obligation to speak out in defence of these values, no matter where in the world they are challenged.”

I have written to the Prime Minister calling on him to urge the United States and President Trump to respect human rights and the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/skuTHRMgHD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 4, 2020

Starmer has asked Johnson to confirm what steps the government is taking to “ensure UK exports are not being used in the suppression of democratic rights”.

Read more: Starmer accuses Johnson of ‘winging it’ over coronavirus crisis

Earlier this week, the US President came under fire for ordering protestors to be forcibly removed from near the White House in order to have his picture taken holding a Bible in front of a Church.

Protestors had been demonstrating in Lafayette Park near the White House, but they were forcibly removed by police to clear the area for the President.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.