Sir Damon Buffini lined up as BBC commercial chief as broadcaster faces spending cuts

Top financier Sir Damon Buffini has reportedly been hired for a key commercial role at the BBC, as the broadcaster grapples with its future and the prospect of spending cuts.

As first reported by Sky News, Buffini, who co-founded the private equity firm Permira, is being lined up to become chairman of the BBC’s commercial arm.

He started a three-year term on the main BBC board earlier this month and is expected to take on the dual role in April.

It comes after the government announced this week that the television licence fee would be frozen at £159 for two years, which the BBC chief called “disappointing”.

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, is also ex-City, having previously worked as a senior Goldman Sachs banker.