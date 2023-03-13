Silicon Valley Bank: ‘Resuming normal operations’ after HSBC rescue swoop – Live

SVB was snapped up by HSBC this morning for £1

HSBC’s move to snap up the stricken UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank has been hailed a “relief” for the UK’s tech firms today after nerves spread of contagion across sector over the weekend.

Ministers and tech industry figures had been scrambling to secure a deal for the UK business of the collapsed US bank over the weekend, with fintech lenders Oaknorth and the Bank of London making formal bids to snap up the bank.

The move by HSBC to buy the firm was welcomed by political and industry figures this morning who said it would help ease fears of a wave of contagion across the country’s banking and technology sectors today.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the government had “worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVB UK’s customers with confidence.”

“Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK; this ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support,” Hunt said in a statement.

“I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order. HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

12:15

12:09 – ‘Still no access’ to funds

Despite SVB UK’s assurances that it will be back up and running with normal operations today, a tech boss and SVB UK customer tells City A.M. that they are still unable to access any funding on the platform.

The UK bank warned in a statement today that customers could expect to face delays getting back into their accounts over the coming days.

11:50 – Banking stocks tumble despite SVB UK rescue

The FTSE 100’s five major banking stocks were all down this morning following HSBC’s dramatic acquisition of SVB UK for just £1.

Barclays was down 4.3 per cent, HSBC 3.6 per cent, Lloyds 4.0 per cent, NatWest 3.6 per cent and Standard Chartered 5.2 per cent.

While many figures have praised the work of the Bank of England and the Treasury in securing HSBC’s deal, markets remained skittish.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter commented “although US regulatory action, and the purchase of SVB UK, has averted a wider sell off investors have still been shaken by the event of the past few days, and are waiting with bated breath to see if repercussions in the financial sector will spill over and create pools of fresh problems.”

11:31 – War room

A tech boss tells City A.M that a number of start-up bodies had encouraged members to hit the Treasury with a deluge of emails laying out their case for the rescue of SVB UK over the weekend.

The onslaught of emails came after City minister Andrew Griffith convened an emergency roundtable with tech figures on Saturday afternoon over the weekend to get to grips with the crisis.

Dom Hallas, head of think tank the Coalition for a Digital Economy; Charlotte Crosswell, chief of the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology; Saul Klein co-founder of VC firm LocalGlobe and Gerard Grech, boss of start-up quango Tech Nation are understood to have headed the private sector efforts.

11:02 – SVB UK breaks its silence

The bank said its UK arm would “resume normal operations” today after the dramatic rescue from collapse by HSBC this morning.

Following the announcement that @HSBC_UK has acquired SVB UK, we're resuming normal operations from today. Our clients should not notice any significant changes, however, there may be short delays across the next few days as we return to business as usual.

10:11 – Good outcome but risks ahead?

Portfolio manager at Blackrock Rupert Harrison said the deal was a “very good outcome” and praised US regulators for acting “forcefully to prevent contagion” in the US.

However, looking forward Harrison suggested it was “hard to escape the conclusion though that treatment of uninsured depositors remains unfinished business from the regulatory reforms of the last decade…”

10:04 – Centre for Innovation, Finance and Technology welcomes move

Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CIFT) welcomes the news that SVB UK has been sold and its depositors protected.

CIFT is a private sector-led body focused on driving forward financial innovation in the UK by bringing together experts from across finance and technology.

Chair of the Treasury Select committee Harriet Baldwin praised HSBC’s takeover as the “best possible outcome in these challenging circumstances”.

“Thanks to everyone who worked round the clock to achieve it. Hope to have the chance to ask questions in ⁦ @UKParliament ⁩later,” she continued.

Best possible outcome in these challenging circumstances. Thanks to everyone who worked round the clock to achieve it. Hope to have the chance to ask questions in ⁦@UKParliament⁩ later.

9:28 – Tech Nation chief welcomes HSBC move

The boss of tech quango Tech Nation, which is due to be wound down this month after the government pulled its funding, welcomed the move in a statement on twitter.

What a weekend! What a community! SVB UK is sold to HSBC.

9:05 – Nerves settle

HSBC’s move was welcomed by the labour party this morning, with shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying it would come as a “relief” to country’s tech sector.

“That SVB has a buyer will be a relief to the entrepreneurs and the thousands of people working in the tech and start-up sectors, who woke up facing huge uncertainty this morning,” she wrote on twitter.

“Tech and life sciences are vital to getting our economy growing again.”

That SVB has a buyer will be a relief to the entrepreneurs and the thousands of people working in the tech and start-up sectors, who woke up facing huge uncertainty this morning.



Tech and life sciences are vital to getting our economy growing again.https://t.co/zvDrIodv3U — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) March 13, 2023

9:00 am – Hit back

Fintech clearing bank the Bank of London, which had made a formal bid to buy SVB UK, welcomed the “speedy solution” but hit out at the fact HSBC had been the winning bidder, saying it would shift power back into the hands of the UK’s traditional lenders.

“For many, this will be seen as a missed opportunity to support competition and innovation,” the firm said in a statement.

“It cannot be right that once again the heritage banks that have provided a poor service to UK entrepreneurs over many years benefit from their already dominant position.

“Britain needs better. For our part, we at The Bank of London stand ready to serve the entrepreneurial community of the UK.”