Sigh of relief as energy price cap forecasts drop by more than £2,000 in just a week

The forecasts for next year’s energy price caps have once again dropped as gas prices fell this week.

Auxilione, a consultancy that updates its predictions daily, reduced its price cap forecast for April next year by £23 – the third drop in a row.

The forecast for April’s cap is now £5,539 per year for the average household, if energy prices stay as they are today.

That is more than £2,160 lower than at the start of the week.

The January cap forecast went up by £19 in the latest prediction, but it too has fallen nearly £900 from a peak of £5,632 earlier in the week.

