Should you use AI for job applications? Here’s what UK hiring managers think

Should you use AI for job applications? Here’s what UK hiring managers think

Managers are increasingly suspicious of AI-generated job applications, with many fearing they aren’t receiving an accurate reflection of a candidate’s skills.

According to a new survey by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), three in four managers in the UK say they are not receptive to interviewing people that rely on AI, without tailoring it to the role.

An inflow of AI-generated applications has led to more than double the number of candidates per job according to Kyhati Sundaram, chief executive of Applied.

“We’re definitely seeing higher volume and lower quality, which means its harder to sift through”, she said. “A candidate can copy and paste any application question into ChatGPT and then copy and paste that back into the application form”.

CMI found that half (52 per cent) of the 1,000 managers surveyed suspect that job applicants are using some type of AI tool to craft their CVs and cover letters.

Rather than seeing this as a sign of efficiency, many view it with caution.

Authenticity concerns

Over half (52 per cent) of managers expressed concerns that AI-assisted applications don’t give a true representation of a candidate’s skills and capabilities.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent reported that AI could lead to misrepresentation.

Despite AI becoming increasingly integrated into the workplace, hiring managers remain sceptical of its use in recruitment.

Under a third (30 per cent) of surveyed managers said that they saw AI as a sign of resourcefulness, with only 14 per cent saying it demonstrated efficiency.

The survey’s findings suggest that while AI is growing fast traction in the hiring process, many employers still lean towards a more personalised and tailored approach.

In an interview with the BBC last month, Lord Sugar described using these tools as “cheating” when used for job applications.

A missed opportunity?

Yet Petra Wilton, policy director at CMI, cautioned against outrightly dismissing AI-generated applications.

“AI is an incredibly valuable tool, and part of a manager’s role is to harness innovation in the workplace,” she said.

“If applications are using AI to help with their CVs, they shouldn’t be written off. Sound recruitment practice already looks beyond cover letters to assess candidates properly, including through reference checks.”

Wilton also urged hiring managers to reflect on whether their scepticism could cause them to overlook strong candidates with digital and AI skills.

“This is a moment for hiring managers to ask whether they need to update their own skill set to navigate one of the biggest tech shifts in a generation.”

The findings come amid wider discussions on AI’s role in the workplace.

Earlier research from the CMI in March found that 44 per cent of managers are concerned about AI’s role within their organisations.