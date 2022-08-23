Shoppers spend more at convenience stores this summer while volume sales at large grocers dip

Shoppers are facing grocery bill increases of several hundred pounds a year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Convenience stores have seen sales buoyed this summer, as shoppers coughed up £3.6bn on groceries in them over the past month.

Over the four weeks to 13 August, convenience stores made up some 28.9 per cent of sales, according to fresh data published by NielsenIQ on Tuesday.

Total till grocery sales saw a growth of 4.5 per cent while convenience stores were boosted some 5.4 per cent.

Volume sales at large supermarkets dipped 3.8 per cent as shoppers were cautious about their spending amid bill increases.

The cost of living crisis has seen discount retailers gobble up market share from the traditional big four retailers.

In the 12 weeks ending 13 August, Aldi maintained a 10 per cent market share, making it the fourth supermarket in terms of sales, behind Tesco (26.8 per cent), Sainsburys (13.8 per cent) and Asda (12.6 per cent).