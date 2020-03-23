Shell slashes costs and suspends buyback amid oil price slump

Oil major Shell has announced measures to slash costs and reinforce its “business resilience and financial strength” as it tries to weather the recent crash in oil prices and coronavirus pandemic.



In an update to the stock exchange this morning, Shell said it had “embarked on a series of operational and financial initiatives” to increase free cash flow, including cutting capital expenditure for 2020 by $5bn (£4.3bn) and suspending the next tranche of its share buyback plan.



The company said it would reduce 2020 cash capital expenditure to $20bn or below from a planned level of around $25bn, adding that the initiatives would contribute $8bn to $9bn free cash flow on a pre-tax basis.



Shell also said underlying operating costs will be cut by $3 billion to $4 billion per annum over the next 12 months compared to 2019 levels.



“We will continue to review the dynamically evolving business environment and are prepared to take further strategic decisions and consider changes to the overall financial framework as necessary,” the company said.



“As well as protecting our staff and customers in this difficult time, we are also taking immediate steps to ensure the financial strength and resilience of our business,” said chief executive Ben van Beurden.



“The combination of steeply falling oil demand and rapidly increasing supply may be unique, but Shell has weathered market volatility many times in the past, he added. ”



Oil major Chevon has also said it is weighing up ways to cut spending after oil prices plunged nearly a third in a single day after a price war erupted between top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.



Shell’s B shares fell as much as four per cent in morning trading.



Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett said Shell’s move to slash costs and spending was unsurprising, and reflected the company’s desire “to protect cash and ultimately the dividend”.



“If the current oil price decline proves temporary then Shell will be rewarded for sticking to its totemic dividend policy,” he continued, but cautioned that if we have entered a new era of a dramatically lower oil price, “the dividend could yet become a burden that’s too much to bear”.



“The group’s taking emergency action to protect cash flow in the short term, but the influence of the oil price means its future is largely out of its hands,” Hyett added. “There’s no knowing exactly how long the toxic combination of increased global supply and falling demand will last.”

