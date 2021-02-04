Shell this morning posted a $21.6bn (£15.9bn) full year loss as the full costs of the coronavirus were laid bare.

The loss marked a massive swing to the red for the oil giant, which made a $15bn profit in 2019.

The massive loss – one of the biggest ever reported on the FTSE 100 – is not quite as large as the £18bn hit reported by rival BP earlier this week.

After an improvement in the third quarter, Shell swung back into the red in the last period, posting a £4bn loss for the quarter.

Most of the damage, however, was done back in the spring, amid a historic plunge in oil prices.

That prompted Shell to write off some £22bn and cut 9,000 jobs, as well as slashing its dividend for the first time since the Second World War.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said that 2020 had been an “extraordinary year” for the company.

“We have taken tough but decisive actions and demonstrated highly resilient operational delivery while caring for our people, customers and communities.

“We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet, ready to accelerate our strategy and make the future of energy. We are committed to our progressive dividend policy and expect to grow our US dollar dividend per share by around 4 per cent as of the first quarter 2021”, he said.

The firm’s adjusted earnings for the year were $4.8bn, a decrease of 71 per cent from $16.5bn in 2019.

Shell added that it had reduced its net debt from $79bn to $75bn over the year.