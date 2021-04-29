Shell hails 'strong start' and hikes dividend on higher oil prices

Oil giant Shell this morning hailed a “strong start” to 2021 as the Anglo-Dutch firm recorded a massive increase in earnings on the back of higher oil prices.

The FTSE blue-chip said that earnings rose to $3.2bn, up from $393m in the final quarter of 2020.

As a result of the improvement in trading, Shell confirmed it would increase its quarterly dividend by 4.0 per cent.

The much improved performance came as the firm tries to put the horrors of 2020, which saw oil prices crash to historic lows, to one side.

Oil prices are now hovering around $67, close to pre-pandemic levels, helping Shell follow BP to a much better quarter.

That was despite the historic winter storm that blanketed Texas in February, which the firm had warned would cost it $200m.

Shell said the financial impact of the storm had been covered by $400m in provisions, but that it had dented refining margins.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: “Shell has made a strong start to 2021, generating over $8bn of cash in the quarter. Our integrated business model is ideally positioned to benefit from recovering demand.

“Our competitive and robust financial performance provides the platform to achieve the goals of our Powering Progress strategy.”

He also said that Shell had reduced net debt by more than $4bn in the quarter, progressing towards the $65bn milestone it needs to hit before increasing shareholder distributions.