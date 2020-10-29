Shell beats analyst expectations despite continued oil slump

Oil giant Shell beat analyst expectations for profit in the third quarter of a year, but the Anglo-Dutch firm’s income remained at historically low levels.

The FTSE 100 firm posted $955m in profit, a second consecutive period of profit after it posted $638m last quarter.

Read more: BP swings back to profit but coronavirus weighs on demand

Earnings were well ahead of company forecasts of a $146m profit.

However, the small surplus is 80 per cent lower than profit achieved in the same period last year, where it stood at $4.7bn.

Shell said the fall was due to lower oil prices in the third period due to coronavirus, as well as lower production volumes due to the global squeeze on demand.

In swinging back to profit Shell followed rival oil major BP, which did the same earlier this week.

Having cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two earlier this year, the company today increased it again – but only four per cent.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

It also posted revenue of £489m, down 92 per cent on the same period in 2019 but representing a significant improvement of last quarter’s £18bn drop.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: “Our decisive actions taken earlier in the year have solidified our operational and cash delivery.

“The strength of our performance gives us the confidence to lay out our strategic direction, resume dividend growth and to provide clarity on the cash allocation framework, with clear parameters to increase shareholder distributions.”

The blue-chip also laid out plans to reduce its net debt to $65bn, down from the current $73.5bn.

Read more: Shell mulls former BHP chief as new chairman

On achieving this, it said that it would distribute 20-30 per cent of cash flow from operations to shareholders.

The company said the steps it had taken to strengthen its finances would also help its transition to a net-zero emissions energy business by 2030.

More to follow.