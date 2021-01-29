Shell ordered to pay damages for oil spill in Nigeria

Shell must pay damages to four Nigerian farmers for two oil spills back in 2008, a Dutch court has ruled today.

The court found that the Nigerian subsidiary of Shell was liable for two pipeline leaks that occurred in the Niger Delta 13 years ago.

Read more: Government to investigate Glencore over Chad wastewater spill

The plaintiffs argued that the oil spill meant that their villages had become unliveable due to the pollution.

Shell said that the leaks occurred as a result of sabotage and therefore the oil giant was not responsible.

The amount of compensation that Shell will pay will be decided at a later date.

Today’s ruling goes further than an earlier ruling in 2013, which found in favour of only one of the farmers.

The case was taken to a higher court after both sides appealed the decision.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter