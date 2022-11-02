Shein sets up shop in Japan with physical store to boost online brand

Fast fashion behemoth Shein is to set up shop at its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo.

The Chinese retailer announced it would be opening a store in the Harajuku fashion district later this month, according to the Reuters news agency.

Shein is looking to push its online brand by having a physical footprint, with the space also being prepared to host fashion shows and events.

Customers will be able to look at the firm’s apparel ranges at the shop and buy clothes online via scanning QR codes.

Shein has garnered negative headlines in recent weeks, after workers supplying the brand were revealed to have been paid as little as 3p and work shifts of around 18 hours, a Channel 4 investigation found.

A Shein spokesperson told City A.M. it was “extremely concerned by the claims presented by Channel 4,” as all of its suppliers had to agree to a code of conduct.

“Any non-compliance with this code is dealt with swiftly, and we will terminate partnerships that do not meet our standards,” they said.