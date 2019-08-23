Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara arrested – reports

The MP for Sheffield Hallam, Jared O’Mara, was arrested last week on suspicion of fraud, according to reports.

Police raided his constituency office, taking documents and computers last Friday, the Mirror and the BBC wrote.

The MPs office manager Gareth Arnold was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.

They were both released the next day pending investigation.

O’Mara has reportedly also submitted his letter of resignation to the House of Commons. It will

The Mirror said that Arnold contacted police early last month with concerns over O’Mara’s Parliamentary expenses. In late July an angry rant against O’Mara was posted from the MP’s own Twitter account. It was signed off with Arnold’s name.

“I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate prick,” the tweet read.

South Yorkshire Police declined to comment to City A.M.

It emerged earlier this month that the House of Commons was investigating allegations of a security failure at O’Mara’s office.

A BBC investigation found that Arnold, who was running O’Mara’s office in his absence, had access to sensitive casework despite not having been vetted by Parliament.

The House of Commons said at the time it had taken steps to “prevent unauthorised access to Mr O’Mara’s parliamentary account”.

There is no indication at this time that these claims are linked to his reported arrest.

O’Mara, ran as a Labour MP in 2017, unseating former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

Main image credit: House of Commons