Shares dip for British American Tobacco as Supreme Court clear vape ban

Vaping gets Cali block (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Shares dipped for British American Tobacco this morning after the US Supreme Court blocked an emergency request to put a flavoured tobacco ban on hold.

The court cleared the way for California to push ahead with a voter-approved ban, rejecting a plea from British American Tobacco (BAT)’s unit Reynolds.

The maker of Rothmans and Camel cigarettes BAT warned in court papers that a ban would cause “substantial financial losses”.

The ban would also include vaping products, which raise concerns largely because of because of their rising popularity amongst youngsters.

An estimated 2.55m teens reported using e-cigarettes according to federal health officials.

The news that the block may be moving ahead dragged down the firm’s share price on the London market by nearly one per cent, and marks a major blow for the firm’s “new category” products.

The 120-year old company has said it wants new categories to make up a fifth, or around £5bn, of its revenue and profitability by 2025.