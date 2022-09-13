Severn Trent rings changes following retirement of top official after 12 years

Severn Trent is ringing the changes on its board following the retirement of a long-serving official after 12 years at the helm.

Bronagh Kennedy will step down as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary in early December, with the company splitting up the roles.

Both Severn Trent and its Water Limited company will have Didar Dhillon as its new Group General Counsel and Hannah Woodall-Pagan will take over as the Group Company Secretary.

Dhillon joins from Pinsent Masons LLP where he was a partner, while Woodall-Pagan is a chartered company secretary and is a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute.

Severn Trent’s chair Christine Hodgson said: “The Directors wish to express our appreciation for the significant contribution made by Bronagh during her tenure as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary and thank her for her long-standing service. We wish her the very best in her retirement.