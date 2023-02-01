Severn Trent becomes first FTSE 100 firm to have female chair, CEO and CFO

Christine Hodgson, Helen Miles and Liv Garfield

Boardroom history was made this morning as Severn Trent became the first and only FTSE 100 firm to appoint women to the company’s three top positions of chair, chief executive and chief financial officer.

The water company announced the news with the appointment of Helen Miles as the firm’s new CFO, previously the capital and commercial services director, to replace James Bowling, who is retiring.

Miles, who will formally start in new the role on 1 April, joins Liv Garfield as chief executive and Christine Hodgson as chair, in what is believed to be the first and only time all three senior positions have been held by women at listed-firm.

James Bowling

While welcoming the historic move, CEO Liv Garfield said: “I am truly sorry to see James retire”, saying he has been “instrumental in driving the success of Severn Trent since his appointment in 2015 and he leaves us well positioned for the future.”

“I am absolutely delighted that Helen will be his successor. Helen is a highly experienced and commercial CFO with a detailed understanding of the water sector and a proven track record of exceptional delivery,” she added.

Chair Christine Hodgson said Miles “is a CFO of exceptional calibre, possessing strong finance and regulatory accounting experience, gained over many years”

Following the news this morning, Severn Trent’s shares were marginally down, having slumped by one per cent in the past five days.