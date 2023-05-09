Tesco chairman accused of inappropriate behaviour, Guardian reports

Tesco chairman John Allan

The Tesco chairman John Allan has been accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour relating to four women, according to reports in the Guardian.

Allan, the newspaper claims, allegedly touched the bottom of a senior female Tesco staff member in June 2022, at the firm’s annual general meeting (AGM).

He also allegedly touched the bottom of a staff member at under-fire lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) at a dinner in 2019, when he was then CBI president.

Sources told the Guardian that 74-year-old Allan made inappropriate remarks on both those occasions, as well as similar comments to other female CBI staff in November 2019, and in 2021.

Allan said he accepted he had told a woman a dress “suited her figure” in 2019 but said it was a “misjudged way of seeking to cheer someone up”, the Guardian said.

He denied the 2021 allegation, which the Guardian said involved him making comments about a woman’s bottom and that her dress was making it hard for him to concentrate.

The Guardian said some of the women told them Allan’s actions had offended them and that they believed his behaviour to be sexual harassment.

‘Humiliated’

One woman said, the paper reported: “It might seem a small thing to some people, but I felt humiliated and undermined by his actions.”

City A.M. cannot independently verify these reports.

Allan denied all bar one of the claims – making a remark about a CBI staff members appearance that she found to be offensive in 2019.

A spokesperson for the businessman said the other allegations were “simply untrue”.

Tesco told the Guardian in a statement: “John Allan’s conduct has never been the subject of a complaint during his tenure as chair of Tesco.”

The retailer urged anyone with concerns or information to contact a confidential phone line.

It comes after the Guardian revealed serious allegations at the CBI including claims of sexual assault and harassment, including two alleged rapes.

‘Simply untrue’

The lobby organisation has suspended its day-to-day operations and says it will carry out a ‘root and branch’ review of its culture. City of London Police are looking into the rape claims.

An exodus of members left the group amid the revelations – which saw former boss Tony Danker dismissed after being subject to separate misconduct claims, that he apologised for.

Allan was CBI president from 2018 to 2020 and then vice-president until October 2021. He has held the Tesco chairman role since 2015.

The Guardian said the CBI had not specifically commented on the allegations about Allan.

A spokesperson for Allan said: “Mr Allan was mortified after making the comment in 2019 and he immediately apologised. The person concerned agreed the matter was closed and no further action was taken. Regarding the other claims, they are simply untrue.”

They added: “Even so, Mr Allan requested that Tesco and Fox Williams, who were instructed by the CBI to conduct an investigation following various allegations, investigate them.

“Fox Williams decided not to, and Tesco are not aware of and have not received any complaints about Mr Allan’s conduct either at the 2022 AGM or over the eight years that he has been chair of Tesco.”