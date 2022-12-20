Serica to acquire Tailwind in £367m deal

Serica Energy has announced it will buy the entire share capital of fellow North Sea oil firm Tailwind Energy Investment for a combined £367m.

Natural gas producer Serica Energy will provide a £58.7 million cash payment and will issue over 111m ordinary shares representing as much as 28.9 per cent of its share capital.

The total consideration for the acquisition will amount to £367m, based on Serica’s latest closing price of 278p per share recorded on 19 December.

We are excited by our proposed acquisition of Tailwind Energy adding scale & diversity to our UKCS portfolio and bringing in Mercuria, one of the world’s largest energy traders, as a new strategic investor. We look forward to working with the Tailwind team https://t.co/LuiMwbxZCT pic.twitter.com/IceFKrhqF2 — Serica Energy plc (@SericaEnergyplc) December 20, 2022

Serica will also take on Tailwind’s £277 million net debt as part of the deal.

London-based Tailwind was founded in 2016 and is backed by private commodities and energy firm Mercuria.

As part of the deal, Mercuria, the largest shareholder of Tailwind will become a ‘strategic investor’ in Serica, with a 25.2 per cent holding.

Two Mercuria-nominated non-executive directors will join the Serica board once the acquisition has been finalised.

The deal is expected to take place in March 2023.

Mitch Flegg, chief executive officer of Serica said: “The Tailwind portfolio also brings multiple organic investment opportunities for further material near-term growth in reserves and production.”