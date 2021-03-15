Screwfix to open 50 new stores and create 600 jobs this year

Screwfix is planning to open an extra 50 stores this year, creating around 600 new jobs, in response to the boom in demand for home improvements during the pandemic.

The retailer, which is owned by B&Q parent company Kingfisher, will open 40 new branches in the UK, creating 500 jobs, and a further 10 in the Republic of Ireland with 100 new employees.

Screwfix, which is aimed at trade customers but is also open to DIY shoppers, is aiming to bolster its store estate in the UK and Ireland from 723 to 900 in the long-term. It was previously targeting 800 branches.

The company increased its target following the identification of further opportunities for stores in inner cities and rural catchment areas in a bid to be more convenient for tradespeople.

During the pandemic, the firm, which was allowed to remain open as an essential retailer, has boosted its e-commerce sales using click and collect deliveries.

John Mewett, Screwfix chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be opening 50 new stores this year, creating 600 jobs.

“The growing demand for convenience means we now see scope for over 900 stores in the UK & Ireland, which will help our busy customers get their jobs done.

“We know that time is money for our customers and these new stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, and provide even more job opportunities for local communities when they need it most.”