Scrapping of Plan B curbs turbocharges UK services economy

Activity among pubs, bars and restaurants and the like surged to its highest level since June 2021 this month as the end of Plan B curbs prompted Brits to head out and socialise (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions has provided a welcome relief for the UK’s services economy, reveals a closely watched survey published today.

Activity among pubs, bars and restaurants and the like surged to its highest level since June 2021 this month as the end of Plan B curbs prompted Brits to head out and socialise.

IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply’s (CIPS) latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the services industry climbed to 60.8 in February.

The sharp turnaround in the fortunes of services businesses marks the start of what is likely to be the end of the pandemic’s influence on the UK economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today announce the rolling back of state-intervention on people’s lives to curb the spread of the virus.

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will go in a “moment of pride” for England, Johnson will say today.

Just last month, when Plan B measures were still in place in a seemingly unsuccessful effort to quash the Omicron variant, the services industry registered a modest uptick in activity from December’s 10-month low.

The likelihood of the Bank of England hiking rates for the third time in as many meetings has strengthened after the robust PMI reading, experts said.

“The odds of an increasingly aggressive policy tightening have shortened, with a third back-to-back rate rise looking increasingly inevitable in March,” Chirs Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

The composite PMI, which measures output in both the services and manufacturing industries, also hit an eight month high of 60.2.

A reading above 50 indicates a majority of businesses reported growing output.