Scottish government puts Glasgow Prestwick Airport up for sale

The Scottish government has put the publicly owned Glasgow Prestwick Airport up for sale, just six years after taking ownership of it. The government took control over the airport to stave of the threat of closure as the airport battled poor results. The government bought it for just £1 in 2013. Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, Michael Matheson, said: “Since the Scottish Government bought Glasgow Prestwick Airport in 2013, we have been clear that it is our intention to return the business to the private sector when the time is right.“The senior management team at the airport has continued to engage with potential buyers and investors to discuss proposals for developing the business under new ownership. “Good progress continues to be made by the airport to increase revenue, deliver operating efficiencies and pursue exciting opportunities for the future, including Spaceport. “In light of that progress, the airport will shortly place an advert in the Official Journal of the European Union inviting expressions of interest. Any proposals submitted as a result of the advert would be considered carefully before any decision was taken to divest our shareholding in the airport or any part of the business.”