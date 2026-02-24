Schroders: Mega mergers test tech more than balance sheets

The real test of most recent mega mergers like Schroders’ takeover by Nuveen lies far from the dealing desks and investment committees – rather It sits inside the nooks and crannies of technology engine rooms that keeps the pulse of modern-day investing pumping, says Gus Sekhon

The City loves nothing more than a takeover tale as old as time. A $2.5tn US asset management behemoth snapping up one of London’s most historic investment houses for £10bn sounds like a story of global ambition and deep pockets. The Schroders brand stays, the headquarters remains in the square mile and the new owner promises continuity. Yet beneath the surface of the top line numbers, the real test of most recent mega mergers lies far from the dealing desks and investment committees – rather It sits inside the nooks and crannies of technology engine rooms that keeps the pulse of modern-day investing pumping.

Strip out market performance and inflows, and the financial picture across asset management is not rosy. Per asset profitability has been grinding lower for years as passive products continue to compress margins, and operating costs have risen with a higher regulatory reporting burden. Faced with this reality, it is easy to see why so many asset managers are turning to consolidation to beef up the top line.

The problem is that the evidence for this approach delivering promised economies of scale is mixed at best. Most asset managers already struggle to get a clear view of their overall risk until the next day, often relying on layers of workarounds and manual processes to piece it together. Add another firm’s systems and data into the mix and the complexity multiplies. The enlarged business might eventually rebuild that same delayed view across a bigger portfolio, but the real cost is killing agility.

Legacy databases

One organisation may rely on legacy databases, built decades ago. The other may run cloud native platforms designed for highly sophisticated analytics. Risk models, pricing feeds, benchmarks, not to mention client reporting frameworks, rarely align neatly. Even definitions of performance or exposure can differ. Asset managers must maintain outward stability for clients while quietly rebuilding the foundations underneath. That balancing act is rarely visible in the initial deal terms, yet it determines whether the merger succeeds.

Institutional investors expect a single, consistent view of risk across the combined business, while watch dogs demand clear data lineage and harmonised reporting. If this wasn’t enough, investment teams expect uninterrupted access to the systems they trust. Meeting all three expectations at once requires a unified understanding of investment data across the entire organisation.

Historically, technology integration sat in the background of these deals. It was treated as a multi-year clean up exercise after the headlines faded. Today, that dynamic is shifting. Modern asset managers operate across public and private markets, across regions and time zones, and must navigate ever more complicated regulatory regimes. Technology is something that shapes how quickly firms can integrate acquisitions and manage risk.

London’s role in this transformation is also evolving. With operating models becoming less tied to geography, investment teams collaborate across continents and clients expect real time transparency regardless of location. The infrastructure that holds everything together increasingly lives in shared digital platforms rather than physical headquarters.

Ultimately, successful asset managers will be those that can unify their investment data, maintain a clear whole of book view and integrate new capabilities without creating further fragmentation. Brand continuity may reassure markets in the short term. Over the longer run though, it is operational coherence that decides whether consolidation delivers genuine value to investors.

Gus Sekhon is head of product at FINBOURNE Technology