Schneider Electric and Bloomberg New Economy Launch Energy Technology Coalition to Unlock the Future of ‘Smart Demand’

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, and Bloomberg New Economy announced today the launch of the Energy Technology Coalition (‘Coalition’). This new private sector initiative brings together global decision makers and experts across industries to accelerate the adoption of technologies that make energy consumption more efficient, resilient, and responsive amid soaring global electricity demand. The Coalition, co-chaired by Schneider Electric and Bloomberg New Economy, was unveiled during Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, attended by 2,500+ industry leaders, and at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118071731/en/

At a time when many energy investments are focused on increasing electricity supply to meet the rising demands of AI data centers and growing populations, the Coalition focuses on how energy can be used more efficiently. It will explore how AI, among other emerging technologies, can provide solutions that both optimize energy use and improve responsiveness of the power grid, enabling the integration of more energy sources, including clean power.

The Energy Technology Coalition will convene leaders from across energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors to identify where and why the deployment of demand-side technologies — such as AI-enabled grid management, digital twins, and industrial automation systems — has been slow, and what levers can unlock faster adoption. The Coalition aims to publish data-backed solutions and frameworks to alleviate friction points in the transition to smarter, cleaner energy use.

“Building a resilient and affordable energy future requires strong collaboration across the technology and energy sectors,” said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric. “By working together and leveraging innovations like AI and digital twins, we can strengthen the grid, improve reliability, and make energy more accessible and cost-effective for everyone. Schneider Electric is committed to partnering with industry leaders to deliver solutions that support economic growth and ensure our energy infrastructure can meet the demands of tomorrow, which is why we’re excited to play a part in this new coalition.”

The Energy Technology Coalition’s founding members currently include Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM; Professor John D. Sterman, Director, MIT System Dynamics Group; Claire O’Neill, Non-Executive Director, Oxy and former UK Energy Minister; Arch Rao, Founder & CEO, SPAN; Manon van Beek, CEO, TenneT; with more to follow in the coming months.

“Demand side innovation and investment are too often ignored in our forward thinking. Regardless of the carbon intensity coming into the system, there are huge cost, efficiency and flexibility benefits from managing demand better,” added Claire O’Neill, former UK Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth. “It’s now so much easier to make this case – especially to energy intensive industries struggling with structurally high energy costs in many regions.”

“We are witnessing a critical moment where digital infrastructure and energy systems are converging at an accelerating pace,” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “It’s clear the world would benefit from coordinated action to ensure that surging AI and compute demands are met with clean, resilient, and efficient energy delivery for generations to come. By bringing together the best minds in this industry, the Energy Technology Coalition will help catalyze new innovations, partnerships, and policies needed to power the future responsibly.”

The Coalition’s inaugural in-person meeting will take place in January 2026 at Bloomberg House in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Members will collaborate on actionable strategies, pilot programs, and frameworks to shape how industries use and manage energy in the age of AI.

About Bloomberg New Economy Coalitions

Bloomberg New Economy Coalitions are data-driven, community-led initiatives that bring together leading experts across the public and private sectors for dialogue, collective recommendations and commitments, and coordinated action around urgent global challenges. Bloomberg New Economy is currently working on several coalitions including the International Cancer Coalition, the Climate Technology Coalition, the Dynamic Cities Coalition and the Energy Technology Coalition. For more information, visit https://www.bloombergneweconomy.com/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118071731/en/

Contact

Robert Koh

rkoh22@bloomberg.net