Scandal-beset Credit Suisse to present early strategy update

Credit Suisse will provide an update, earlier than expected, on the group’s strategy review this Thursday, following a series of high-profile scandals which has left the Swiss lender reeling.

The review into the banking giant’s culture and risk management, promised by chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, will follow the bank’s third-quarter results at an investor event in London.

Earlier in the year bank said the review would be published before the new year.

Horta-Osorio, who joined Credit Suisse from Lloyds in April, has previously said called the scandals the gravest he has seen, according to Reuters.

Last month the Swiss bank was fined over £147m by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for serious due diligence failings involving two loans worth over $1.3bn and a bond exchange arranged for the Republic of Mozambique in the so-called ‘tuna bonds’ scandal.

The bank has been beset by a number of other charges and losses including those from the collapse of Archegos, the US family office, and Greensill.