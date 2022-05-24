Say goodbye to signs as Ford trials geofencing to set automatic speeding limits

Ford is developing the technology in Germany. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Speed limit signs could soon be a thing of the past as US car maker Ford has announced it was trialling geofencing technology to set automatic limits for its cars.

Geofencing uses GPS or RFID technology to delimit a virtual geographic boundary, allowing a software to trigger a specific response.

By using geofencing, Ford will then be able control the speed of its vehicles when they enter in an area subjected to a speeding limit.

The driver will see the change through the car’s display but they will be able to manually adjust it if needed.

“Connected vehicle technology has the proven potential to help make everyday driving easier and safer to benefit everyone, not just the person behind the wheel,” Ford Europe’s manager for city engagement told the outlet.

“Geofencing can ensure speeds are reduced where – and even when – necessary to help improve safety and create a more pleasant environment.”

Currently developing the technology in Germany, the car manufacturer said it will run a year-long trial on its electric vans.