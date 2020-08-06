Savills reports sharp drop in profit due to coronavirus crisis

Estate agent Savills reported a sharp drop in profit in the first half of the year due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the UK housing market.

The figures

In the six months ended 30 June, group revenue fell seven per cent to £791.4m.

Underlying group profit before tax plunged 66 per cent to £13.2m, from £38.4m last year.

Net rental income for the first six months of 2020 was £35.2m, £31.1m lower than in 2019.

Basic earnings per share were 3.9p, down from 12.8p in the first six months of 2019.

What Savills said