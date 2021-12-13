Covid passes invalid unless holders have three jabs as Omicron set to become most dominant variant in the UK

(Getty Images)

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs this afternoon that Covid passes will not be valid unless holders have had two jabs and a booster, rather than just two jabs, “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab”.

He reminded the Commons that the UK still has “far fewer restrictions in place than Europe” despite the introduction of Plan B last week.

It comes after the Prime Minister confirmed the UK’s first Omicron death this morning, and the expectation that Omicron is set to become the most dominant Covid variant in London within the next 48 hours.

Omicron now represents 20 per cent of cases in England.

Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary, attacked the “shambles” of the lack of tests available today to many members of the public.

Javid asserted: “I can assure this House that the UK has sufficient lateral flow tests to see us through these coming weeks.”

The NHS Covid Pass is to be rolled out from today to 12-to-15-year-olds.

The Government will be rolling out the pass digitally for children, and are set to publish guidance on its website.

The Health Secretary said that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are considering vaccinations for younger children, which he said would “of course” be brought to the Commons.

To speed up the efficiency of the process, Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP suggested scrapping the 15 minute wait following the jab. Javid replied that the department was actively looking at.

The Health Secretary confirmed that the Government would not be pausing the plans to make vaccinations mandatory for all NHS staff.