Satellite Vu cuts deal to provide climate data to UK real estate market

Infrared imaging specialist Satellite Vu is set to provide climate data to the real estate market – once its satellites are in obit – in a bid to decarbonise the UK housing market.

Buildings contribute some 40 per cent to the world’s total emissions, making real estate a key target in the country’s net zero ambitions.

The partnership with Landmark Information Group, which works with some of the UK’s largest housebuilders, such as Taylor Wimpey, is hot off the heels of a deal with SpaceX.

Satellite Vu’s data is set to be distributed across Landmark’s customer network to test, validate and market.

The London-based satellite firm, which hopes to become the world’s thermometer from space, will have their first constellation of heat sensing satellites launched into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in early 2023.

“The insights from our satellites will enable investors, property developers and building owners to receive regular assessment of their buildings’ energy efficiency, allowing them to measure, validate and improve energy efficiency,” CEO Anthony Baker said in a statement.

“The urgency for action to reduce the world’s carbon emissions is increasing every day, as highlighted by the IPCC, and therefore businesses need to utilise all resources at their disposal.”