Santander UK suffers huge profit slump amid pandemic

Santander’s UK division posted a 74 per cent slump in profit over a coronavirus-struck first half after the Spanish bank suffered a record loss of €11.1bn (£10bn).

Read more: Barclays braces for pandemic blow with extra £1.6bn

The figures

Santander UK revealed profit before tax shrank 74 per cent year on year to £147m as the pandemic hit banks hard.

Coronavirus contributed heavily to £376m of credit impairment charges at the UK arm of the Spanish bank, up from £69m in the same period a year before.

Loan loss allowances rose up around 37 per cent compared to the end of 2019, largely due to the economic fallout of coronavirus.

And Santander’s return on tangible equity (RoTE), a central measure of profitability, slumped to 1.9 per cent from 7.8 per cent in 2019.

But Santander UK pointed to a 14.5 per cent CET1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial resilience. And it boasted a liquidity coverage ratio of 147 per cent . The LCR measures banks’ liquidity to survive 30 days of financial distress, with 100 per cent required in 2019.

Why it’s interesting

Santander UK outshone its Spanish owner despite its pandemic-struck results.

Spain’s Santander reported a record net loss of €11.1bn in the second quarter following writedowns of previous acquisitions.

Santander booked €12.6bn of writedowns over the coronavirus-hit quarter due to the economic meltdowns caused by the virus..

The bank said the impairments would have no impact on its liquidity nor on its CET-1 capital ratio.

More to follow.

Read more: Bank of England could extend bank dividends suspension

What did Santander UK say?

CEO Nathan Bostock said: “Having quickly and successfully adapted our operating model as the crisis developed, we have created a safe working environment with more flexibility for our colleagues – I am incredibly grateful for how they have worked tirelessly in recent months to support one another, our customers and communities.

“Decisive management actions have helped us to mitigate some of the impact this crisis could have had on our results and business operations and ensure we are well positioned as the UK emerges from the lockdown.”