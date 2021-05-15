Santander UK customers hit by technical problems

Santander customers in the UK are currently unable to withdraw money from the Spanish bank’s cash machines or access online services due to a technical problem.

Read more: ‘Overly cautious’ travel rules risk 1.5m jobs, airport bosses say

The lender, which has around 14m customers in Britain, said that the issue was affecting branch, telephone, online app and card services.

“We’re aware of a technical issue affecting our services and we’re doing all we can to resolve the matter as soon as possible”, it said on Twitter.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and would urge customers to continue to check here for updates.”

The bank added that customers could withdraw money from other banks’ cash machines.

Planned maintenance was scheduled for the bank’s systems last night, but it is unclear whether the update has caused the outage.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter