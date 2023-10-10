Sanderson shines in candid Premiership Rugby doc well worth a watch

Sanderson is a story of honestly and determination

I was sceptical about Premiership Rugby’s attempt at a fly-on-the-wall documentary based on just three post-season matches, but Mud, Sweat Tears: Premiership Rugby hit the sweet spot ahead of Friday’s domestic season return.

Covering the two semi-finals between first Saracens and Northampton Saints and then Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers, before going on to watch Saracens crowned Premiership champions at Twickenham, there’s a clear star on a main character arc: Alex Sanderson.

The very, very northern – 96 per cent proof, in his words – Sale Sharks director of rugby’s open conversation about the personal meaning rugby has for him and the community of Salford and Manchester tapped into the very tribal, but necessary, routes the sport must look towards.

In a world where the old guard want fun, games and thumps on the arm as the old chaps go head to head, Sanderson – building on former director of rugby Steve Diamond’s work – is all about identity, northern identity; a mantra of “us versus the world”, “our community against yours”.

It’s the identity politics rugby needs to dig into in order to develop fandom, rivalries and atmospheres week in, week out across the league.

Candid Sanderson

Mud, Sweat and Tears does, however, show, within minutes of its opening credits, why the sport is where it is.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is forced to address his club’s historic salary cap breaches while the documentary’s narrator, TNT commentator Nick Mullins, caveats the two episodes with the downfall of three clubs inside 12 months – Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish.

Finn Smith, Warriors turned Saints fly-half, was candid in his description of the fallout that led to his mid-season move but was used well to discuss how the game works, a key cog in growing the audience beyond its traditional bases.

But with hopes of a second season being commissioned this year, which would include all 10 teams and be closer to 10 episodes rather than the two available from later this week, Amazon Prime must focus in on Sanderson and his frank and humbling storyline.

The former player speaks of his departure from the club as a player just a year before they won the Premiership in 2006, and the full circle of wanting to lift the title as coach to ensure any career footnotes include Sale success on the CV.

But the 44-year-old also opens up on family and the sacrifices and mental strains that come with professional sport. One particular scene about his sister-in-law and his parents is a tear-jerker.

Premiership Rugby deserves credit for this operation; it has been a proven step to growing audiences in other sports. And slack must be provided in its rushed, two episode billing – Drive to Survive began without the major teams of today.

But that can only be an excuse once and with cameras not currently at training grounds ahead of Friday’s season opener, all parties are risking the possibility of missing the moment that encapsulates the season.

Mud, Sweat and Tears is a success but cannot rest on its laurels. Because to sit still is to fall behind.

Mud, Sweat Tears: Premiership Rugby is released on Prime Video on Thursday 12 October.