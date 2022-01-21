Samsung axes ad showing Muslim mum supporting her drag queen son after public backlash

Samsung has removed an ad which showed a Muslim mother expressing support for her drag queen son, after public backlash across Singapore.

Several social media users alleged it was “an attempt to push LGBT ideology”, and in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Samsung said it was aware the video “may be perceived as insensitive and offensive”.

Singapore has a minority ethnic Malay community, most of whom – though not all – identify as being religiously Muslim.

The ad was promoting Samsung’s new wearable products, and it features a son telling his mother in a message: “You are just unbothered having people looking or judging you differently, having a son that does drag”.

It received a flood of abuse from some members of the Muslim community, with one user stating: “We are against the ideology of mainstreaming homosexuality and transgenderism into a conservative society”, according to reports by the BBC.

Samsung cut the advert and said: “We acknowledge that we have fallen short in this instance,” the company wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

However, this move has received criticism from members of the LGBTQ community, who felt it was a controversial move for the tech company to take: further marginalising a group who are already marginalised.

Others pointed out the irony of the decision when Samsung’s statement said it is committed to “innovation and growth are driven by diversity and inclusivity”.

Some took to Twitter. One user tweeted: “What ideology is that? That LGBT are human beings??? And pulling the ad isn’t insensitive and offensive??? “social media users alleged it was “an attempt to push LGBT ideology”. ” “Samsung said … video “may be perceived as insensitive and offensive”.

Another said: “

The issue here is not whether the ad “promoted LGBTQ ideology” – it is how quickly @Samsung pulled it. Why exploit an already marginalized community in your ad if you have no intention of standing for their right to exist in a commercial Brave!’

Samsung have been contacted by City A.M. for comment.