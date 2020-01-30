Sajid Javid to back HS2 scheme despite rising costs

Sajid Javid is poised to throw his weight behind the controversial HS2 project at a key meeting of ministers today, ahead of a decision expected in early February.

The chancellor, who has long backed the idea of making the most of low interest rates to support big infrastructure projects, is expected to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps that the rail network will contribute towards Number 10’s “levelling up” agenda, despite spiralling costs.

The move is likely to put the man – who Downing Street critics have dubbed ‘Chino – chancellor in name only’ – at odds with Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who has repeatedly questioned the value of the project.

Before December’s election, Johnson postponed making a decision about the future of the 250mph Y-shaped rail network, which would link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Yesterday’s PMQs laid bare just how divisive the issue is for Conservatives, with backbenchers loudly booing the very mention of HS2.

Javid’s support is expected to tip the final decision – which could come as early as next week – in the project’s favour, although it is not clear whether the full version as originally conceived will go ahead, or if it will be scaled back initially.

Javid is said to be conscious of keeping costs – which some estimate could exceed £100bn, more than double the original budget – under control.

Main image: Getty