Rishi Sunak refuses to say if HS2 to Manchester is being scrapped – six times

Rishi Sunak has refused to confirm whether HS2 to Manchester is being scrapped six times while being grilled in a live interview. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak has refused to confirm whether HS2 to Manchester is being scrapped six times while being grilled in a live interview.

The Prime Minister insisted to BBC Breakfast he had “absolutely not” given up on the multi-billion pound rail scheme which has dominated the Conservative Party Conference.

“We’ve got spades on the ground on HS two as we speak, and we’re getting on and delivering it,” he said.

It comes as the Times reported the rail line could now go all the way to Euston, following reports it could end in Old Oak Common, west London.

'When you took over as Prime Minister you told us 'the end to chaos' but a lot of MPs feel you have lost control over HS2'



Rishi Sunak is questioned on #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/2vmytzF5QM pic.twitter.com/HRcnQdEJDk — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 3, 2023

Asked to clear up speculation around whether the decision to axe the leg from Birmingham to Manchester, where the conference is being held, Sunak did not give a direct answer.

“All I’d say is that the way I approach this job, I take a look at the facts. I take my time to get the decision right on behalf of the country, whatever it might be,” he claimed.

Pressed on the issue, he added: “I know there’s lots of speculation, but all I can say is I’m not going to be forced into a premature decision because it’s good for someone’s TV programme. What I want to do is make the right decision for the country.

“This is an enormous amount of people’s money, taxpayers money… billions and billions of pounds. We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that.

“What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long term decision for the country. That’s what I’m interested in doing.”

And asked whether the discussion of the HS2 announcement had “been poor” affected the mood at the annual political event, Sunak insisted: “I don’t think that. Actually we’re having a great conference.. the mood here is great.”

Quizzed on how people in the north of England could trust his government if the long-promised rail project does not materialise, Sunak highlighted his record as Chancellor, moving the Treasury to Darlington, creating freeports in Teesside, and said: “I’m a northern MP. When I’m lucky enough to go home from London I get to go home to North Yorkshire.”

And grilled on whether MPs “feel you have lost control over HS2” which had proved “a distraction, even a mess of your own making”, the Prime Minister denied the suggestion.

“I can tell you because I’m at our conference talking to all my MPs and everyone else – that’s not what they’re talking about,” he said.

Sunak will make his keynote address to MPs at the Manchester conference on Wednesday, with speculation mounting he could announce a decision on HS2 during the speech.