Sainsbury's workers welcome third pandemic bonus and pay rises

Sainsbury’s is set to award its staff with a third bonus and pay rises for keeping shops stocked throughout the pandemic, the supermarket chain said this morning.

The group has also announced a pay rise, which forms part of a 24 per cent increase in wages for store staff over the last five years.

Following rounds of panic buying over the last year, around 172,000 store, logistics and customer care workers will be rewarded with a one-off payment in May.

The UK’s second largest supermarket will base the bonus on three per cent of an employee’s annual pay, meaning a full-time employee will receive around £530.

In a positive move for one of Britain’s largest private sector employers, London workers will see their pay climb to £10.10 an hour.

The hourly pay for Sainsbury’s and Argos store workers elsewhere in the country will increase to £9.50 from March, a small boost from £9.30 for supermarket employees and £9.00 for Argos staff.

Last month, Sainsbury’s said that after declining business rates relief of £410m it is expected to report underlying pre-tax profit of “at least” £330m in March, down from £586m the previous year.

