Sainsbury’s FTSE 100 shares highest since 2014 after Argos talks

Sainsbury’s shares have surged after talks over the sale of Argos were ended at the weekend. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Shares in FTSE 100 supermarket giant Sainsbury’s have surged to their highest value in more than a decade after it held brief talks to sell Argos to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

Sainsbury’s share price has jumped by almost five per cent in early trades this morning to 322p.

The value is the company’s highest its shares have commanded since the 323p they were changing hands for in April 2024.

Shares in the UK’s second largest grocery chain have been boosted as investors reacted to the news which came to light over the weekend.

Sainbury’s shares started 2025 priced at 275p and have been as low as 228p in April.

Sainsbury’s terminates Argos talks with JD.com

On Saturday, Sainsbury’s said it was in discussions regarding a potential sale of its Argos business to JD.com, which is one of China’s biggest retailers, a deal it said could “accelerate Argos’ transformation”.

But on Sunday, it confirmed it had “terminated” discussions over a potential sale, saying JD.com’s terms and commitments were “not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders”.

Argos is the UK’s second largest general merchandise retailer, with the third most visited retail website in the UK and more than 1,100 collection points.

In a statement on Sunday, Sainsbury’s said: “JD.com has communicated that it would now only be prepared to engage on a materially revised set of terms and commitments which are not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders.

“Accordingly, Sainsbury’s confirms that it has now terminated discussions with JD.com.”

The statement added: “We are taking focused action to extend range, enhance digital capabilities and improve relevance to grow frequency and spend in Argos whilst delivering further operating model efficiencies.”

Sainsbury’s said that it continues to see “strong momentum” in its business and remains focused on delivering its Next Level strategy.

JD.com entered the e-commerce sector in 2004 and became the first major e-commerce company from China to be listed on the Nasdaq in May 2014, according to its website.

‘Splitting Argos from Sainsbury’s won’t be easy’

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, comments: “The firing gun has effectively been triggered on the sale of Argos. Sainsbury’s might have rejected an offer from Chinese retailer JD, but the fact it hasn’t come out and said the business isn’t for sale at any price is telling.

“Sainsbury’s has talked up a food-first strategy for some time, implying that Argos wasn’t core to its long-term plans.

“The general merchandise business hasn’t been doing that well for a few years, and it always felt like Argos concessions were hidden away in the corner rather than being a prominent part of a Sainsbury’s store.

“Sainsbury’s rejection statement gave the impression that Chinese retailer JD’s offer wasn’t in the best interests of shareholders, staff and stakeholders.

“That implies the price wasn’t high enough, there was no guarantee about retaining jobs, and nothing to reassure suppliers who had long-standing relationships with Argos that they would still be used.

“This shows Sainsbury’s management is caring and doesn’t want to sell Argos to a party who only has its own interests at heart.

“Splitting Argos from the supermarket group won’t be easy, but not impossible. Sainsbury’s has gradually reduced the number of standalone Argos stores in the UK, relocating more of them inside its supermarket stores.

“There is still the remnants of a high street store estate from which to rebuild a physical presence, but if the new owner wants to be digital-only there aren’t too many physical shops to close down.

“Sainsbury’s is unlikely to let a new owner continue operating inside its supermarket stores, particularly as it could use the floor space to expand its food range, which would align with its strategic priorities.

“That would mean a new owner must either rely on the remaining store estate, open more stores, or think hard about making Argos a digital-only brand.

“A new owner of Argos could strike deals with other retailers to set up in-store collection points. A third-party retailer might welcome the additional revenue from holding Argos inventory in its stores.

“If that proved impossible, an alternative route is to simply use collection lockers such as InPost if someone didn’t want an item sent directly to their home.

“Part of Argos’ unique selling point is being able to deliver goods quickly to customers, many on the same day.

“Removing that USP because of a takeover would mean Argos would lose its edge over many retailers.

“AO might be interested in owning Argos as a digital-only brand to broaden its interests beyond electrical appliances.

“AO already has a strong logistics network and a reputation for speedy service. Its overseas ventures didn’t work out, so it retrenched and focused on getting the UK arm in a stronger position. That’s now been achieved so AO will be looking at strategic options for the next chapter in its career.”