Sage makes ‘strong start to year’ with subscription boom and cloud solutions

Sage Group headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The Sage Group makes a “strong start to year”, with software subscription revenue growth up by 13 per cent to £336m, increasing subscription penetration to 73 per cent.

The payroll tech firm reported recurring revenue growth up eight per cent to £429m, underpinned by a 21 per cent rise in Sage Business Cloud revenue to £280m, with continued strength in new customer acquisition.

Regionally, North America achieved growth in recurring revenue of 11 per cent to £174m (Q1 21: £157m) reflecting further strength in Sage Intacct, together with growth in cloud connected products.

In Northern Europe, recurring revenue increased by seven per cent to £102m (Q1 21: £96m), driven by accelerating growth in cloud native solutions including Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct.

In International, recurring revenue increased by five per cent to £152m (Q1 21: £145m), with growth across Sage Business Cloud supported by further progress in migrations.

In terms of the portfolio view of recurring revenue, the Future Sage Business Cloud opportunity (products within, or to be migrated to, Sage Business Cloud) grew 10 per cent to £394m.

This was driven by strong growth in cloud native revenue of 44 per cent to £90m primarily through new customer acquisition for the FTSE 100 firm, as well as further growth in the cloud connected portfolio.

Sage Business Cloud penetration increased to 71 per cent (Q1 21: 65%).

Other revenue (SSRS and processing) decreased by 22 per cent to £29m, in line with our strategy to transition away from licence sales and professional services implementations.

Total Group revenue increased by five per cent to £458m.

Jonathan Howell, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Sage has made a strong start to the year, accelerating growth in line with expectations. Sage Business Cloud has performed particularly well, driven by continued growth in both cloud native and cloud connected solutions, as we execute on our strategy to be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses. Accordingly, we reiterate our guidance for the full year, as set out in our FY21 results announcement.”

Last week, Sage completed the previously announced acquisition of Brightpearl, a cloud native multichannel retail management system for the retail and ecommerce vertical.

The acquisition accelerates strategy for growth, including scaling Sage Intacct, broadening the value proposition for mid-sized businesses and expanding Sage’s digital network.