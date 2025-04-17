Sadiq Khan calls for youth mobility scheme to support London businesses

Sadiq Khan is the Mayor of London.

Sir Sadiq Khan has called on the government to sign up to a youth mobility scheme with the European Union (EU) to boost London’s growth and support the capital’s businesses.

The London mayor warned Britain needed protection from the “economic storm” of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping new global trade tariffs, which have sparked fears of a global recession.

A youth mobility deal, which would allow 18-35-year-olds to move and work freely between countries for up to two years, has been publicly opposed by the UK government.

But writing in the Independent, Sir Sadiq argued the move was “long overdue and now needs to be considered” in a bid to boost growth across Britain amid the threat of tariffs.

He claimed the scheme was now “an economic priority, rather than a political talking point”.

Khan wrote: “Europe is by far our biggest trading partner and our most reliable political ally.

“At a time when our communities can ill-afford to absorb another economic shock that pushes up prices, it makes sense for us to deepen our partnership.”

He stressed: “A new youth mobility scheme would allow our city – and country – to benefit from the talent, energy and skills of young EU citizens.

“They can help ensure we have the world’s best hospitality sector, give our construction sector a shot in the arm, and bring new ideas, creativity and innovation across our economy.

“If others want to rush to put up trade barriers, London will always be in favour of tearing them down and strengthening our connections with the EU and the rest of the world in a mutually beneficial fashion.”

And he added: “In the last few weeks, an economic storm has been unleashed that poses a profound threat to global trade. We have witnessed the imposition of tariffs at previously unheard-of levels and seen financial markets in turmoil.

“Coming so soon after the battering of the pandemic – and at a time when the world economy remains fragile – the fallout will inevitably impact global cities like London and the whole of the UK.”

EU officials reportedly see a mobility scheme for young people as a key element of closer ties with the UK – which already has similar deals with Australia and 12 other countries.

And the Independent previously revealed there are proposals for a so-called ‘youth opportunity’ scheme, which would operate similarly but under a different name.

A government spokesperson said: “We do not have plans for a youth mobility agreement.

“We are committed to resetting the relationship with the EU to improve the British people’s security, safety and prosperity.

“Our starting point will always be to act in Britain’s national interest, but we have been clear there will be no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market.”