Sadiq Khan calls for government to support homeless Europeans

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today issued a call to the government to provide support for homeless non-UK nationals, as temporary housing plans for rough sleepers come to a close.

More than 50 per cent of the homeless population currently residing in hotels organised by City Hall are from outside the UK, and will be turfed onto the street again if the government does not step in, Khan warned.

Writing for City A.M., he said: “This has long proved a major obstacle to resolving rough sleeping in the capital and is a particularly pressing issue in the current circumstances.”

“Unless further measures are now taken by the government — and extra funding made available — many non-UK nationals will be forced back onto the streets. This would be a disgraceful outcome, blowing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve a major and lasting reduction in rough sleeping in London, as well as across the rest of the country.”

Approximately 1,400 homeless people were housed in London hotels paid for by City Hall and the government during the pandemic. At least three of the 14 hotels will close this month as funding dries out, with the rest set to wind down over the summer.

Khan suggested the government suspend several conditions and tests so that European Economic Area (EEA) citizens do not need to prove their right to reside to access benefits.

He added that additional help should also be provided so that non-UK nationals are able to easily access specialist independent immigration advice.

“Ministers must now ask themselves whether they are prepared to take the action necessary to avert a new rough sleeping crisis. Or are they content to see hundreds of people return to their streets?” he wrote.