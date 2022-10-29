Sacked Twitter chiefs could pocket $122m in payouts

Elon Musk closed a deal to takeover the firm this week



The three top Twitter chiefs sacked by Elon Musk could be in line for payouts worth $122m, according to a research firm.

Musk promptly fired Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, finance boss Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy head Vijaya Gadde after closing a month-long takeover saga to take control of the social media giant.

The Tesla tycoon had accused the executives of misleading him and a consortium of buyers over the amount of fake accounts on the platform.

The trio could be in line for bumper ‘golden parachute’ payments however, with Agrawal reportedly set to pocket a payment of $57.4m, according to a report by executive compensation research specialist Equilar.

As reported by Reuters, the firm estimated Segal’s payment to be $44.5m while Gadde’s was $20m.

The three executives will also bag a collective $65m from Musk in exchange for shares they held in the firm.

Gadde’s stake was the most valuable at $34.8m, Reuters reported, followed by $22m for Segal and $8.4m for Agrawal.

Twitter has been contacted for comment.

Musk closed the deal on Friday after months of wrangling in one of the most dramatic takeover battles in history.

The billionaire threatened to walk away from the deal multiple times before eventually closing the takeover on the original terms.