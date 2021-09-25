Sabina Nessa: Over 500 people gather to pay respects at London vigil

Hundreds of people flocked for a vigil last night for 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, who was murdered on a five-minute walk from her home.

The Metropolitan police said that Nessa, had been walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar last Friday near Pegler Square and walked through Cater Park in Kidbrooke Village at around 8:30pm.

Her body was found the next day near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road.

The vigil

Over 500 people fathered in Pegler Square, to leave candles, flowers and messages.

Sabina Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, addressed the crowds at the vigil, telling them how much Sabina had loved her family.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who came today to show support for my sister.

“We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early,” she said.

Well-wishers gather in Pegler Square for a candlelight vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa on September 24, 2021 in London. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

“Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Wanted suspect

As the investigation into the person responsible for her death continues, the police have appealed for witnesses after releasing CCTV footage of a man spotted near Pegler Square the same evening Nessa was attacked.

The police have are also looking for more information on a silver vehicle they believe he had access to.

Sabina Nessa Murder: Can you help identify this man?



📸 Image shows a man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke on the evening Sabina was attacked – Friday 17 September.



❗️ Any information could be vital – please share this post.



📞 0208 721 4266



📲 https://t.co/vAehNxCTll pic.twitter.com/u1MuCDcLM4 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2021

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said: “Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination.

“We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”

The wanted man was wearing grey jeans and a black hooded jacket.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command has appealed to those in the Kidbrooke, and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich.

“Take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.”

Two men arrested on suspicion of Nessa’s murder have now been released pending further investigation.