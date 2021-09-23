Sabina Nessa murder suspect arrested as police appeal for witnesses

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sabina Nessa in South-East London, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Detectives believe that Sabina, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked shortly after leaving her home on Astell Road in Kidbrooke just before 20:30hrs on Friday evening. Her body was found by a member of the public the following day in Cator park.

The police are appealing for witnesses after releasing a CCTV image of a man spotted near Pegler Square on the evening Nessa was attacked and a silver vehicle they believe he had access to.

Sabina Nessa Murder: Can you help identify this man?



📸 Image shows a man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke on the evening Sabina was attacked – Friday 17 September.



❗️ Any information could be vital – please share this post.



📞 0208 721 4266



📲 https://t.co/vAehNxCTll pic.twitter.com/u1MuCDcLM4 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2021

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days,” he added.

It is believed that Sabina was making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square, where she had planned to meet a friend.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is advised to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4266.

