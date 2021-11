Ryanair has said it will operate 130 weekly flights across 31 European destinations from East Midlands Airport from April next year, turning the regional airfield into one of its main UK hubs.

Ryanair’s director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said he was “delighted” to have extended the airline’s long-term partnership with East Midlands.

Destinations include Alicante, Barcelona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Mallorca, Rhodes and Tenerife.

No further details were released.