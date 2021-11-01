Ryanair posts first quarterly profit since before start of Covid

Budget airline Ryanair has reported its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic.

However, the Irish-based group said it expected to post an annual loss of up to €200m (£195.4m) as it would need to discount tickets this winter.

Ryanair reported an after-tax loss of €48m for the six months to September, slightly higher than the €43m predicted by analysts.

A €273m euros loss for the first quarter implies a second quarter profit of €225m, the airline’s first quarterly profit since October-December 2019.

Some 39.1m passengers flew with Ryanair in the six months to September, 54 per cent fewer than in the comparable pre-pandemic period.

It is expected to post a loss around €100m and €200m for the financial year ending March 31.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary lifted the group’s five-year growth target to fly 225m passengers a year by 2026, from a previous forecast of 200m.

It increased its passenger target for the financial year to March 2022 to slightly above 100m. This is compared to 149m passengers per year before the coronavirus outbreak.

It said it expected to return to pre-pandemic profit levels in the year ending March 2023.

Jonathan Sullivan, managing director in Accenture’s travel industry, said: “Airlines that relied heavily on business travel may still be in the depths of recovery mode, and more leisure oriented low-cost carriers have been able to capitalise on the pent-up demand over the summer months, making the ramp up easier.”