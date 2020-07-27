Ryanair sinks to £168m loss in coronavirus-hit quarter

Ryanair reported a narrower than expected loss in its fiscal first quarter on Monday and said it was impossible to say whether it might turn an annual profit due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish airline posted an after-tax loss of €185m (£168.64m) for the three months to 30 June, its first-ever loss in the quarter, but less than the €232m forecast in a company poll of analysts.

Read more: Dominic Raab defends decision to scrap Spain travel corridor

“Given the current uncertainty, Ryanair cannot provide any FY21 profit after tax guidance at this time,” Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement, referring to its financial year which ends on March 31, 2021.

“A second wave of COVID-19 cases across Europe in late autumn (when the annual flu season commences) is our biggest fear right now,” he added.

The Irish low-cost carrier said the quarter, in which passenger numbers were down by around 99 per cent, was “the most challenging in Ryanair’s 35-year history”.

Revenue was down 95 per cent to €125m while costs were down by 85 per cent, it said.

But it said its cash burn had effectively ended, with its cash balance up to €3.9bn at the end of June from €3.8bn at the end of March.

At the end of the quarter, Ryanair moved from a skeleton service to flying around 40 per cent of its usual schedule.

It hopes to fly 60 per cent of its normal schedule in August and 70 per cent in September and expects to post a smaller loss in the current quarter.

Read more: British Airways retires entire fleet of Boeing 747 jumbo jets

The airline’s planes should be around 70 per cent full in July and August, O’Leary said in a pre-recorded video presentation.

Ryanair hopes to accept delivery of its first 737 MAX-200 from Boeing before the end of 2020 and potentially up to 40 MAXs ahead of summer 2021, he added.