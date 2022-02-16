Ryanair roasts “NoVax” Novak over vaccine stance

Ryanair has mocked Djokovic’s stance on vaccines via a tweet. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has taken the heat over his stance on vaccinations from many around the world, but yesterday the tennis champion was roasted by none other than low-cost airline Ryanair.

“We’re not an airline but we do fly planes,” the company said in a tweet after Djokovic revealed in a BBC interview that he would skip Wimbledon and the French Open over his decision not to get vaccinated.

In the first interview since his exclusion from the Australian Open, the Serbian tennis player insisted that he’s not against vaccines but he defends people’s right to choose.

We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/ynYkvQu10z — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

“That is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he told the BBC. “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Even though Ryanair’s tweet was liked by more than 29,700 people, not everyone agreed with the company’s stance. “Why are you taking a position on this? Bizarre,” said one user while another called the jab “cringe”.