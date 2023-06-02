Ryanair: Irish eyes are smiling as airline nears passenger milestone

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen during take-off and flying phase while departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport AMS EHAM in the Netherlands on April 19, 2023 in the blue sky. The Boeing 737 airplane of the Irish budget airline carrier Ryanair has the registration EI-DCJ and is powered by 2x CFMI jet engines. Ryanair is an ultra low cost carrier with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The lcc Ryanair Group, including subsidiaries Lauda, Malta Air, Buzz and Ryanair UK operates 542 planes with flights from 225 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ryanair is closing in on a 40 per cent year on year passenger number increase, with a bumper May leaving 2023 up 39 per cent on the first five months of last year.

Fears that aviation would be permanently smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic appear to have played out in business travel but the short-haul leisure market is as robust as ever.

Ryanair flew 94,400 flights in May, with a load factor – effectively, the number of available seats sold – of 94 per cent.

Competitor Wizz Air also released its May passenger stats today.

Passenger numbers are up 58 per cent on 2022 so far, with the first few months of last year complicated by concerns about the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

The Budapest-headquartered but London-listed business added a host of routes and equipment to bases in eastern Europe as demand bounces back.

Most airlines make the lion’s share of their profits in the second half of the year, with the summer holidays particularly vital.

This comes as British Airways was fined almost £1m by US authorities over pandemic flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa’s purchase of a minority stake in Italy’s loss-making ITA Airways looks to inject fresh momentum into a wave of consolidation in Europe’s fragmented aviation market.