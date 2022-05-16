Russia warns Sweden and Finland that joining NATO is a ‘grave mistake with far-reaching consequences’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Russia has warned Sweden and Finland that joining Nato is a “grave mistake with far-reaching consequences”.

The Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments after Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, went to its parliament today to secure backing for joining the military alliance.

In a statement, Ryabkov said, according to the Telegraph: “This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences.”

“The general level of military tensions will increase. They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this”.

“It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation.”

Sweden has been fighting against resistance from Turkey in particular when it comes to joining the military alliance.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited both Finland and Sweden, signing defence pacts, and committing the UK to both countries’ defence against a possible Russian attack.